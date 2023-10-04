At +50000, the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 4.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), the Bears are 30th in the NFL. They are two spots below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.

The Bears were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the second-biggest change in the entire NFL.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

All four of the Bears' games have hit the over this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Chicago has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (383.3 yards allowed per game), the Bears have played better offensively, ranking 21st in the NFL by putting up 305.3 yards per game.

With 34.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Bears have had to rely on their 22nd-ranked offense (18.8 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Bears Impact Players

In four games, Justin Fields has passed for 861 yards (215.3 per game), with seven TDs and five INTs, and completing 64.2%.

On the ground, Fields has scored one touchdown and accumulated 134 yards.

D.J. Moore has 19 receptions for 301 yards (75.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Khalil Herbert has run for 196 yards (49.0 per game) and zero scores.

In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored two times, hauling in 18 balls for 189 yards (47.3 per game).

T.J. Edwards has delivered 50 tackles and 2.0 TFL in four games for the Bears.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2200 9 November 5 @ Saints - +5000 10 November 9 Panthers - +50000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +75000 17 December 31 Falcons - +10000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

