At the moment the Chicago Bears have the third-worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bears' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them 30th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.

The Bears have had the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +6000 at the start of the season to +50000.

With odds of +50000, the Bears have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago has no wins against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

With 383.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears have had to rely on their 21st-ranked offense (305.3 yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

The Bears own the 22nd-ranked scoring offense this season (18.8 points per game), and they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 34.3 points allowed per game.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has passed for 861 yards (215.3 per game), completing 64.2%, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in four games.

Fields also has rushed for 134 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored two times, catching 19 balls for 301 yards (75.3 per game).

On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero TDs and gained 196 yards (49.0 per game).

In four games, Cole Kmet has 18 catches for 189 yards (47.3 per game) and two scores.

As a key defensive contributor, the Bears' T.J. Edwards has amassed 50 tackles and 2.0 TFL in his four games.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2200 9 November 5 @ Saints - +5000 10 November 9 Panthers - +50000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +75000 17 December 31 Falcons - +10000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

