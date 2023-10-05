Brian Robinson Jr. will lead the Washington Commanders into their battle versus the Chicago Bears at FedExField on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +950

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +380

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds D.J. Moore - - 49.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 29.5 (-113) Cole Kmet - - 31.5 (-113) Khalil Herbert - 48.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Justin Fields 189.5 (-113) 45.5 (-113) -

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahan Dotson - - 41.5 (-113) Antonio Gibson - 17.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Sam Howell 239.5 (-113) 13.5 (-128) - Terry McLaurin - - 60.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 64.5 (-113) - Curtis Samuel - - 31.5 (-113) Logan Thomas - - 27.5 (-113)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.