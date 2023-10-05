Bears vs. Commanders: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Commanders (2-2) host a struggling Chicago Bears (0-4) team on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Bears have lost four games in a row.
Commanders and Bears recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Thursday.
Bears vs. Commanders Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: FedExField
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Commanders
|5.5
|44.5
|-250
|+200
Bears vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44.5 points in three of four outings.
- Chicago has a 44-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-1).
- This season, the Bears have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.
Washington Commanders
- Washington has had an average of 40.8 points in their games this season, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Commanders have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
- The Commanders have been moneyline favorites just once before this season and they won.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Commanders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Commanders
|22.3
|17
|30
|29
|40.8
|2
|4
|Bears
|18.8
|22
|34.3
|31
|44
|3
|4
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|23
|26
|ATS Record
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Commanders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.8
|40.8
|40.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|23.5
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-1
|1-1
