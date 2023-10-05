The Washington Commanders (2-2) host a struggling Chicago Bears (0-4) team on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Bears have lost four games in a row.

Commanders and Bears recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Thursday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Venue: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Commanders 5.5 44.5 -250 +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bears vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44.5 points in three of four outings.

Chicago has a 44-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-1).

This season, the Bears have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington Commanders

Washington has had an average of 40.8 points in their games this season, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Commanders have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.

The Commanders have been moneyline favorites just once before this season and they won.

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Commanders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Commanders 22.3 17 30 29 40.8 2 4 Bears 18.8 22 34.3 31 44 3 4

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23 26 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 40.8 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.5 23.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.