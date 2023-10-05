The Washington Commanders (2-2) host a struggling Chicago Bears (0-4) team on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Bears have lost four games in a row.

Commanders and Bears recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Thursday.

Bears vs. Commanders Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • City: Landover, Maryland
  • Venue: FedExField
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Commanders 5.5 44.5 -250 +200

Bears vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

  • Bears games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 44.5 points in three of four outings.
  • Chicago has a 44-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Bears are winless against the spread this season (0-3-1).
  • This season, the Bears have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington Commanders

  • Washington has had an average of 40.8 points in their games this season, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Commanders have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
  • The Commanders have been moneyline favorites just once before this season and they won.
  • Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Commanders vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Commanders 22.3 17 30 29 40.8 2 4
Bears 18.8 22 34.3 31 44 3 4
Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44 43.8 44.3
Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 23 26
ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 40.8 40.8 40.8
Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 23.5 23.5
ATS Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

