Cole Kmet will be up against the 20th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders in Week 5, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Kmet has accumulated 189 yards on 18 receptions with two TDs, averaging 47.3 yards per game this season.

Kmet vs. the Commanders

Kmet vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Commanders is giving up 230 yards per contest this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Commanders have the No. 21 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up six this season (1.5 per game).

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Kmet Receiving Insights

Kmet, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this season.

Kmet has 19.5% of his team's target share (24 targets on 123 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 24 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (51st in NFL).

Kmet has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of four). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has scored two of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (22.2%).

Kmet (three red zone targets) has been targeted 23.1% of the time in the red zone (13 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

