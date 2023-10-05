The Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders are slated to meet in a Week 5 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Kmet's 18 receptions have yielded 189 yards (47.3 per game) and two TDs. He has been targeted on 24 occasions.

Kmet has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of four). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2

