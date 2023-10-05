Best Bets, Odds for the Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football Game – Week 5
Best bets are available as the Chicago Bears (0-4) enter a matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField on a four-game losing streak.
When is Commanders vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Commanders are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 4.8 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.8 to 6).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Commanders' implied win probability is 73.0%.
- The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- The Bears have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Washington (-6)
- The Commanders have covered the spread twice over four games with a set spread.
- Washington is winless against the spread when it is 6-point or greater favorites (0-1).
- The Bears have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).
- Chicago is winless against the spread when it has played as 6-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Washington and Chicago combine to average 3.4 less points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 64.3 points per game, 19.8 more than the over/under in this game.
- Two of the Commanders' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- In Bears four games with a set total, all have hit the over.
Curtis Samuel Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|5.0
|1
|44.5
|0
Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|215.3
|7
|33.5
|1
