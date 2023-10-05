Will Darnell Mooney Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5?
In the Week 5 contest between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Darnell Mooney get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)
- Mooney has 104 yards receiving on eight receptions (12 targets), with one TD, averaging 34.7 yards per game.
- Mooney, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Darnell Mooney Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|4
|53
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|4
|4
|51
|0
