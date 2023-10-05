Will Equanimeous St. Brown pay out his Week 5 anytime TD player prop when the Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Equanimeous St. Brown score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Per game, St. Brown tallied 20.2 receiving yards on 2.4 targets last year.

In one of 16 games last season, St. Brown had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Equanimeous St. Brown Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3 1 18 1 Week 2 @Packers 4 2 39 0 Week 3 Texans 2 1 20 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 0 9 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 24 0 Week 6 Commanders 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 7 4 48 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 3 1 6 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Jets 2 1 7 0 Week 13 Packers 4 3 85 0 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 20 0 Week 17 @Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 18 Vikings 1 1 3 0

