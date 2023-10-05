Justin Fields will be facing the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears meet the Washington Commanders in Week 5, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

This year, Fields has thrown for 861 yards (215.3 per game) for Chicago, collecting seven touchdown passes with five picks. Additionally, Fields has run for 134 yards on the ground (33.5 per game) on 28 carries. Fields also has one rushing touchdown.

Fields vs. the Commanders

Fields vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 190 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 190 PASS YPG / PASS TD Two opposing players have posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Commanders this season.

The 230 passing yards the Commanders give up per outing makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Commanders' defense ranks 21st in the league with six passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Justin Fields Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 194.5 (-115)

194.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-278)

Fields Passing Insights

Fields has gone over his passing yards total three times this year (75.0%).

The Bears, who are 22nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.7% of the time while running 45.3%.

Fields' 7.0 yards per attempt rank 15th in the NFL.

Fields has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this season, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 88.9% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Fields has attempted 13 passes in the red zone (48.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Fields Rushing Props vs the Commanders

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Fields Rushing Insights

Fields has not hit his rushing yards over in any of his four games played this season.

Fields has rushed for a touchdown once this season in four games played.

He has six red zone rushing carries (42.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Fields' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-35 / 335 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 11-for-22 / 99 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-29 / 211 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 24-for-37 / 216 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs

