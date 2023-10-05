Will Justin Fields Score a Touchdown Against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5?
Will Justin Fields score a touchdown when the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders meet in Week 5 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Commanders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)
- This season Fields has rushed for 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.
- Fields has had one game with a rushing TD.
Justin Fields Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|24
|37
|216
|1
|1
|9
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|16
|29
|211
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|11
|22
|99
|1
|1
|11
|47
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|28
|35
|335
|4
|1
|4
|25
|0
