Will Justin Fields score a touchdown when the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders meet in Week 5 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Justin Fields score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

This season Fields has rushed for 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Fields has had one game with a rushing TD.

Justin Fields Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Packers 24 37 216 1 1 9 59 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 16 29 211 1 2 4 3 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 11 22 99 1 1 11 47 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 35 335 4 1 4 25 0

