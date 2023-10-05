Justin Fields vs. Sam Howell in Week 5: Bears vs. Commanders Preview, Stats
Which team has the edge at the QB position when Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (2-2) clash with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (0-4) at FedExField on October 5? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.
Bears vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: FedExField
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
Justin Fields vs. Sam Howell Matchup
|Justin Fields
|2023 Stats
|Sam Howell
|4
|Games Played
|4
|64.2%
|Completion %
|67.1%
|861 (215.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|961 (240.3)
|7
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Interceptions
|5
|134 (33.5)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|82 (20.5)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Commanders Defensive Stats
- This year, the Commanders rank 30th in the NFL with 30 points allowed per game, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 352.5 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington ranks 20th in the NFL with 920 passing yards allowed (230 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).
- Against the run, the Commanders are 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (490) and 18th in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).
- Defensively, Washington is sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 41.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 17th (39.6%).
Bears Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Commanders are having trouble on defense, allowing 30 points per game (22nd in NFL).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington's defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 920 passing yards allowed (230 per game) and 21st with six passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Commanders are 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (490) and 18th in rushing TDs allowed (four).
- On defense, Washington ranks sixth in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 41.7%. It is sixth in third-down percentage allowed at 39.6%.
