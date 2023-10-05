Which team has the edge at the QB position when Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (2-2) clash with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (0-4) at FedExField on October 5? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Bears vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Justin Fields vs. Sam Howell Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Sam Howell 4 Games Played 4 64.2% Completion % 67.1% 861 (215.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 961 (240.3) 7 Touchdowns 4 5 Interceptions 5 134 (33.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 82 (20.5) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Commanders Defensive Stats

This year, the Commanders rank 30th in the NFL with 30 points allowed per game, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 352.5 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Washington ranks 20th in the NFL with 920 passing yards allowed (230 per game) and 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7).

Against the run, the Commanders are 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (490) and 18th in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Defensively, Washington is sixth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 41.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 17th (39.6%).

Bears Defensive Stats

