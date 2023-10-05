Should you bet on Khalil Herbert scoring a touchdown in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has churned out a team-high 196 rushing yards (49 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

Herbert also has 10 catches for 83 yards (20.8 per game) and one touchdown on the year.

Herbert has not scored a rushing touchdown in four games.

He, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Khalil Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1

