In the Week 5 tilt between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Roschon Johnson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Roschon Johnson score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has run for 103 yards on 22 carries (25.8 ypg), with one touchdown.

Johnson also has 58 receiving yards (14.5 ypg) on 11 catches.

Johnson has one rushing touchdown in four games.

Roschon Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 4 32 0 2 10 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 8 38 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 13 0 1 2 0

