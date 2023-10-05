Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Scott County, Iowa this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Iowa This Week
Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Iowa City High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Creek-Amana High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linn-Mar High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.