At +30000, the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 6.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bears are 30th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Bears' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +6000 at the start of the season to +30000, the third-biggest change among all teams.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago has posted one win against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Chicago has won one out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (384.2 yards allowed per game), the Bears have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th in the NFL by totaling 334.4 yards per game.

With 31.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to rely on their 16th-ranked offense (23 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Bears Impact Players

In five games, Justin Fields has thrown for 1,143 yards (228.6 per game), with 11 TDs and five INTs, and completing 61.8%.

Fields also has rushed for 191 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored five times, catching 27 balls for 531 yards (106.2 per game).

Khalil Herbert has run for 272 yards (54.4 per game) and zero scores in five games.

In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored three times, catching 23 balls for 231 yards (46.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Bears' T.J. Edwards has registered 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his five games.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders W 40-20 +15000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2200 9 November 5 @ Saints - +5000 10 November 9 Panthers - +50000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +75000 17 December 31 Falcons - +10000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

