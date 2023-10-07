At +30000, the Chicago Bears have the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 7.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bears are 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+30000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have had the third-biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the start to +30000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (384.2 yards allowed per game), the Bears have put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th in the NFL by averaging 334.4 yards per game.

The Bears have the 16th-ranked scoring offense this season (23 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points allowed per game.

Bears Impact Players

In five games, Justin Fields has thrown for 1,143 yards (228.6 per game), with 11 TDs and five INTs, and completing 61.8%.

Also, Fields has run for 191 yards and one TD.

D.J. Moore has 27 catches for 531 yards (106.2 per game) and five TDs in five games.

On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero TDs and accumulated 272 yards (54.4 per game).

In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored three times, hauling in 23 balls for 231 yards (46.2 per game).

T.J. Edwards has been providing a big boost on defense, recording 60 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack for the Bears.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders W 40-20 +15000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2200 9 November 5 @ Saints - +5000 10 November 9 Panthers - +50000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +75000 17 December 31 Falcons - +10000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.