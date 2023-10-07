Our projection model predicts the Drake Bulldogs will take down the Valparaiso Beacons on Saturday, October 7 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Drake Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-29.8) 59.3 Drake 45, Valparaiso 15

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Beacons games last year hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 13.5 40.3 24.0 27.0 11.5 32.0 Valparaiso 19.5 31.8 23.0 25.5 16.0 38.0

