Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 6, which includes the Purdue Boilermakers squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, is sure to please for fans watching from Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Valparaiso Beacons at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Purdue Boilermakers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Iowa (-2.5)
Northern Iowa Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: TCU (-6.5)
