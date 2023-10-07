The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Horned Frogs favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup.

Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Trends

Iowa State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

TCU has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.