Iowa State vs. TCU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Horned Frogs favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 52.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup.
Iowa State vs. TCU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa State vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|TCU (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+202
Iowa State vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Iowa State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- TCU has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
