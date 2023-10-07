Iowa vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
In a clash of Big Ten teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Iowa favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 38.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Purdue matchup.
Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-2.5)
|38.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-1.5)
|39.5
|-134
|+112
Iowa vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Iowa has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Purdue has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Iowa 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
