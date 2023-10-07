The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Kinnick Stadium. Purdue is a 2.5-point underdog. A 38.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

While Iowa ranks 33rd in total defense with 320.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking third-worst (240.8 yards per game). Purdue is accumulating 28 points per contest on offense this season (73rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 29.6 points per game (98th-ranked) on defense.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Iowa vs Purdue Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -2.5 -110 -110 38.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Iowa Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Hawkeyes' offense play poorly, ranking -90-worst in the FBS in total yards (228.3 total yards per game). They rank 69th on the other side of the ball (328.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

In terms of scoring offense, the Hawkeyes rank -36-worst with 22.3 points per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 59th by giving up 19 points per game over their last three games.

In terms of passing offense, Iowa ranks -114-worst with 116.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 57th by giving up 165.7 passing yards per game over its last three games.

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Hawkeyes, who rank -77-worst in rushing offense (111.7 rushing yards per game) and -24-worst in rushing defense (162.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Over their last three contests, the Hawkeyes have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Iowa has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has covered the spread twice in five games this season.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Iowa has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Iowa has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Iowa has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter and won every time.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 58.3% chance to win.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has compiled 505 yards (101 ypg) on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 211 yards on 37 carries.

Jaziun Patterson has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 104 yards (20.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Erick All's 183 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 14 catches and two touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 131 yards so far this campaign.

Seth Anderson has been the target of 14 passes and compiled five grabs for 79 yards, an average of 15.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Nick Jackson paces the team with one sack, and also has four TFL and 43 tackles.

Jay Higgins is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 52 tackles.

Sebastian Castro leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 16 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

