Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the Northern Iowa Panthers and Indiana State Sycamores go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Panthers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Iowa (-10.2) 53.6 Northern Iowa 32, Indiana State 22

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last year, nine Panthers games hit the over.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Sycamores games.

Panthers vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indiana State 10.5 35.8 0 27 14 38.7 Northern Iowa 27.8 30.5 30.5 37.5 25 23.5

