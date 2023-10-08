How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, October 8
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's AFL lineup features top teams in action. Among those games is Gold Coast Suns taking on Richmond Tigers.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Gold Coast Suns at Richmond Tigers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
North Melbourne Kangaroos at Fremantle Dockers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
