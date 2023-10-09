The Chicago Bears have +75000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-longest in the NFL as of October 9.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), the Bears are 31st in the league. They are three spots higher than that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have experienced the biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the start to +75000.

The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +75000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago hasn won once against the spread this season.

All five of the Bears' games have gone over the point total this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.

The Bears have the 14th-ranked offense this season (334.4 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 yards allowed per game.

The Bears own the 13th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.0 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points allowed per game.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has 11 TD passes and five picks in five games, completing 61.8% for 1,143 yards (228.6 per game).

On the ground, Fields has scored one touchdown and accumulated 191 yards.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored five times, hauling in 27 balls for 531 yards (106.2 per game).

On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero TDs and accumulated 272 yards (54.4 per game).

In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored three times, catching 23 balls for 231 yards (46.2 per game).

T.J. Edwards has been providing a big boost on defense, compiling 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack for the Bears.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +25000 5 October 5 @ Commanders W 40-20 +15000 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +75000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1400 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1400 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.