Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Chicago Bears have +75000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-longest in the NFL as of October 9.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +75000
Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+75000), the Bears are 31st in the league. They are three spots higher than that, 28th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Bears have experienced the biggest change this season, falling from +6000 at the start to +75000.
- The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +75000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago hasn won once against the spread this season.
- All five of the Bears' games have gone over the point total this season.
- The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won once.
- The Bears have the 14th-ranked offense this season (334.4 yards per game), and they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Bears own the 13th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.0 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points allowed per game.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has 11 TD passes and five picks in five games, completing 61.8% for 1,143 yards (228.6 per game).
- On the ground, Fields has scored one touchdown and accumulated 191 yards.
- In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored five times, hauling in 27 balls for 531 yards (106.2 per game).
- On the ground, Khalil Herbert has scored zero TDs and accumulated 272 yards (54.4 per game).
- In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored three times, catching 23 balls for 231 yards (46.2 per game).
- T.J. Edwards has been providing a big boost on defense, compiling 61 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack for the Bears.
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+550
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|L 31-28
|+25000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|W 40-20
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+75000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1400
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1400
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
