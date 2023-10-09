Luke Musgrave was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Green Bay Packers match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 5. Take a look at Musgrave's stats below.

In the air, Musgrave has been targeted 16 times, with season stats of 125 yards on 12 receptions (10.4 per catch) and zero TDs.

Luke Musgrave Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Packers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Christian Watson (LP/hamstring): 2 Rec; 25 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Packers vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Musgrave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 12 125 56 0 10.4

Musgrave Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 3 50 0 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 25 0 Week 3 Saints 8 6 49 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 1 0

