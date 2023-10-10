The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt opponents at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 33, Coastal Carolina 25

Appalachian State 33, Coastal Carolina 25 Appalachian State has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Mountaineers have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Coastal Carolina has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Chanticleers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

The Mountaineers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Appalachian State (-5.5)



Appalachian State (-5.5) Appalachian State has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Coastal Carolina has three wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61.5)



Under (61.5) This season, four of Appalachian State's five games have gone over Tuesday's over/under of 61.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Coastal Carolina this season with more combined scoring than Tuesday's point total of 61.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 67.2 points per game, 5.7 points more than the over/under of 61.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 50 51.2 Implied Total AVG 32.2 33 31.7 ATS Record 2-2-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.3 59.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 38.8 38.7 39 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

