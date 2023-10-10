Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and their 20th-ranked pass defense will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the 24th-ranked pass attack on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Chanticleers are 5.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 63 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|63
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|63.5
|-240
|+195
Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has a record of 2-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Coastal Carolina has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Appalachian State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
