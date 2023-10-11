How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Watch the Bruins-Blackhawks game on TNT and Max.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Blackhawks vs Bruins Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blackhawks gave up 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- With 202 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Blackhawks had the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -97, they were 30th in the league.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), the Blackhawks were 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the league.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Andreas Athanasiou
|81
|20
|20
|40
|49
|58
|46.6%
|Taylor Raddysh
|78
|20
|17
|37
|29
|33
|52.6%
|Seth Jones
|72
|12
|25
|37
|66
|46
|-
|Taylor Hall
|61
|16
|20
|36
|41
|24
|44.4%
|Tyler Johnson
|56
|12
|20
|32
|22
|33
|51.3%
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.
- They had a league-best goal differential of +127.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (11th in the NHL) came via 279 power-play chances.
- The Bruins' 22.22% power-play conversion rate was 12th in the league.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
