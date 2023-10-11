Blackhawks vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 11
The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks meet at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Wednesday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Bruins 5, Blackhawks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-350)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-4.9)
Blackhawks vs Bruins Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks put up a record of 8-7-15 in overtime contests last season on their way to an overall mark of 26-49-7.
- In the 22 games Chicago played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 29 points.
- Last season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.
- Chicago picked up 10 points (4-12-2 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blackhawks scored three or more goals 37 times, accumulating 48 points (22-11-4).
- Last season Chicago scored a single power-play goal in 21 games, posting a record of 5-12-4.
- When outshooting its opponent last season, Chicago was 6-10-3 (15 points).
- The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 20-36-4 to register 44 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|32nd
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|28th
|9th
|33
|Shots
|27
|31st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|16.38%
|28th
|1st
|87.28%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|22nd
Blackhawks vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
