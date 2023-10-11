Player props are available for Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Lynn Stats

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (13-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

The 36-year-old's 5.73 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.394 WHIP ranks 41st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Sep. 29 6.0 2 2 2 4 4 vs. Giants Sep. 24 6.0 5 2 2 6 3 vs. Tigers Sep. 18 5.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Padres Sep. 12 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 at Marlins Sep. 6 4.2 7 8 8 1 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 179 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 96 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .307/.408/.579 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 59 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 102 RBI (211 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 on the season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 1 1 7 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 9 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Oct. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Dodgers Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Oct. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

