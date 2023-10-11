Phillies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) for the Braves.
Phillies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Phillies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Phillies Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Phillies have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.
- The Phillies have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 65 (60.7%) of those contests.
- Philadelphia has entered 87 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 56-31 in those contests.
- The Phillies have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Braves are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a run line set by bookmakers).
- The Braves have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has not lost in three games this year when given odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Braves have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 1
|@ Mets
|W 9-1
|Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto
|October 3
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo
|October 4
|Marlins
|W 7-1
|Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett
|October 7
|@ Braves
|W 3-0
|Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider
|October 9
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried
|October 11
|Braves
|-
|Aaron Nola vs TBA
|October 12
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|L 10-9
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 7
|Phillies
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez
|October 9
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|October 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|October 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
