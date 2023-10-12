One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Want to place a wager on one of the best performers in this contest between the Chiefs and the Broncos? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +480

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +1300

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +490

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 65.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 272.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 14.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 24.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 77.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 32.5 (-113) Kadarius Toney - - 28.5 (-113)

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Russell Wilson 217.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 43.5 (-115) Jerry Jeudy - - 53.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 34.5 (-118) -

