Blackhawks vs. Canadiens: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec. The Canadiens are -145 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+120) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Blackhawks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6.5
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Betting Trends
- This will be the first time this season the Canadiens are the moneyline favorite.
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.
- Montreal has never played a game this season shorter than -145 moneyline odds.
- Chicago's moneyline odds have been +120 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.
