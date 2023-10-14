Blackhawks vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (1-1) at Bell Centre on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network and NBCS-CHI, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Canadiens were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canadiens (-145)
|Blackhawks (+120)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks were an underdog 23 times last season, and upset their opponent seven times.
- Chicago was 5-14 as an underdog of +120 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- Bookmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 45.5% chance to win.
- For Chicago last season, 41 games finished with more goals than Saturday's over/under of 6.5.
Blackhawks vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Canadiens 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|227 (26th)
|Goals
|202 (32nd)
|305 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|299 (28th)
|38 (28th)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (28th)
|75 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks had 202 goals last season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Chicago allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- Their -97 goal differential was 30th in the league.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 232 chances), Chicago was 28th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks scored on 16.38% of their power plays, No. 28 in the NHL.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Chicago had seven.
- At 76.19%, the Blackhawks had the 22nd-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- At 52.7%, the Blackhawks had the NHL's sixth-best faceoff win percentage.
- The 9.1% shooting percentage of Chicago was 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks held their opponents scoreless two times.
