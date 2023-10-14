The Boise State Broncos (3-3) meet a fellow MWC opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

On offense, Boise State ranks 69th in the FBS with 29.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 104th in points allowed (432.8 points allowed per contest). Colorado State ranks 46th in total yards per game (428), but it has been worse defensively, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 478.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Boise State vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Boise State Colorado State 432.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (81st) 432.8 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 478.4 (102nd) 181.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75.8 (130th) 250.7 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.2 (4th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (133rd) 7 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green leads Boise State with 1,013 yards (168.8 ypg) on 74-of-141 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 219 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 656 yards (109.3 per game) with eight scores. He has also caught 25 passes for 354 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's 596 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has totaled 30 receptions and four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has recored 1,585 passing yards, or 317 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Kobe Johnson has run the ball 44 times for 128 yards, with one touchdown.

Avery Morrow has run for 100 yards across 36 carries.

Tory Horton has hauled in 560 receiving yards on 48 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Dallin Holker has 32 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 412 yards (82.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 301 reciving yards (60.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Boise State or Colorado State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.