When the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies play the Drake Bulldogs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Tommies will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-1) 45.4 St. Thomas (MN) 23, Drake 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 Pioneer League Predictions

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last season.

A total of four of Tommies games last year hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Drake 14.8 35 22 20.5 11.5 32 St. Thomas (MN) 20.2 24.5 29.3 21.3 11 27.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.