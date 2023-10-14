The Drake Bulldogs (2-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

Drake is averaging 333 yards per game on offense this season (75th in the FCS), and is giving up 371.8 yards per game (78th) on defense. From an offensive perspective, St. Thomas (MN) is putting up 20.2 points per game (90th-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FCS on defense (24.5 points given up per game).

Below in this story, we give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Drake vs. St. Thomas (MN) Key Statistics

Drake St. Thomas (MN) 333 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.8 (79th) 371.8 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (22nd) 87 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (37th) 246 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.5 (117th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has racked up 1,169 yards (233.8 ypg) on 94-of-165 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 49 times for 228 yards (45.6 per game), scoring one time.

Christian Galvan has carried the ball 38 times for 104 yards (20.8 per game).

Sam Rodriguez's 240 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has registered 11 catches.

Colin Howard has caught nine passes for 211 yards (42.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trey Radocha has been the target of 11 passes and hauled in 11 grabs for 183 yards, an average of 36.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has thrown for 508 yards on 60.5% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 96 times for 561 yards (93.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has run for 282 yards across 65 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy paces his squad with 277 receiving yards on 18 catches with one touchdown.

Jacob Wildermuth has collected 114 receiving yards (19 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Bryce Boyd's eight catches (on four targets) have netted him 102 yards (17 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Drake or St. Thomas (MN) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.