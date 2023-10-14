The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Iowa.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)

Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Drake Bulldogs

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Drake Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.