Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Iowa.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)
Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Panthers at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-9.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.