A matchup of Big 12 teams features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup.

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM Cincinnati (-5.5) 45.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Cincinnati (-4.5) 45.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • Iowa State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Cyclones have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Cincinnati has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.