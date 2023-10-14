Iowa State vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
A matchup of Big 12 teams features the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-3) taking on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Iowa State matchup.
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-5.5)
|45.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-4.5)
|45.5
|-215
|+176
Iowa State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Iowa State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Cyclones have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Cincinnati has covered once in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
