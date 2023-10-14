The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

Offensively, Wisconsin ranks 54th in the FBS with 413.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 54th in total defense (354.8 yards allowed per contest). Iowa's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 249.2 total yards per game, which ranks worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 28th with 324.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Iowa Wisconsin 249.2 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.6 (88th) 324.5 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.8 (28th) 119.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (18th) 129.8 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.8 (92nd) 10 (91st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (64th) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (26th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards on 51.1% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 50 times for 285 yards (47.5 per game).

Kaleb Johnson has run for 225 yards across 51 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Erick All has hauled in 280 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Luke Lachey has 10 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 131 yards (21.8 yards per game) this year.

Seth Anderson's 16 targets have resulted in five grabs for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,022 yards passing for Wisconsin, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 153 rushing yards (30.6 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Braelon Allen has racked up 472 yards on 73 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Chez Mellusi has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 306 yards (61.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's team-leading 243 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 30 targets).

Chimere Dike has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 45.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Bryson Green has a total of 118 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes.

