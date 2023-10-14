The No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) are 3.5-point favorites at home versus the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Each team has a high-powered pass attack, with the Tar Heels 11th in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-3.5) 57.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-3.5) 56.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Miami (FL) has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

North Carolina & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750 Miami (FL) To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the ACC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

