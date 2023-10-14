Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
In the contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, October 14 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jackrabbits to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|South Dakota State (-30)
|59.8
|South Dakota State 45, Northern Iowa 15
Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)
- The Panthers covered five times in 10 chances against the spread last year.
- In Panthers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Jackrabbits are winless against the spread this season.
Panthers vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|South Dakota State
|43.4
|14.4
|35.7
|14.7
|40
|21
|Northern Iowa
|27.6
|28.4
|30.5
|37.5
|25.7
|22.3
