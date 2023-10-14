Week 7 NEC Scores & Results
NEC teams were in action for one game in the Week 7 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Week 7 NEC Results
Maine 24 LIU Post 13
Maine Leaders
- Passing: Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS)
LIU Post Leaders
- Passing: Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS)
- Receiving: Michael Love (2 TAR, 2 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Maine
|LIU Post
|339
|Total Yards
|357
|235
|Passing Yards
|193
|104
|Rushing Yards
|164
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's NEC Games
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Merrimack Warriors at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Duquesne Dukes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
Sacred Heart Pioneers at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
- Favorite: -
