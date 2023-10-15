The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Chicago Bears (1-4) in a matchup on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

Bears vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have suited up for five games this season, and they have led after the first quarter two times and have been losing three times.

The Vikings have been leading after the first quarter in one game and have been behind after the first quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up four points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

In five games this season, the Vikings have lost the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent four times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of five games this year, the Bears have been outscored in the third quarter four times and tied one time.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Vikings have been outscored in that quarter in three games and have been knotted up in two games.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 9.8 points on average in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in one game.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games and have been knotted up in two games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have led two times (1-1 in those games) and have been losing three times (0-3) at the completion of the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead one time, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

Through five games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, lost two times, and tied one time.

In five games this year, the Vikings have been outscored in the second half two times and been knotted up three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 11.2 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 13.2 points on average in the second half.

