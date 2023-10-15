Our computer model projects a victory for the Minnesota Vikings when they play the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Vikings are putting up 22 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd, allowing 24.4 points per contest. The Bears' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, allowing 31.4 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 11th with 23 points per contest.

Bears vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Vikings by 3) Over (43.5) Vikings 27, Bears 23

Bears Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Bears have covered the spread once this season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

So far this year, each Chicago game has gone over the point total.

The average total for Bears games is 44.1 points, 0.6 more than this game's over/under.

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Minnesota games have hit the over just once this season.

The average total for Vikings games this season has been 49, 5.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Bears vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 22 24.4 20.3 25 24.5 23.5 Chicago 23 31.4 24 34.5 22.3 29.3

