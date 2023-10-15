Bears vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 6
Review the injury report for the Chicago Bears (1-4), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Bears prepare for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Soldier Field on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM .
The Bears' last game was a 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders.
In their last game, the Vikings lost 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|Ankle
|Out
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Questionable
|Kyler Gordon
|DB
|Hand
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terell Smith
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Doug Kramer
|OL
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Concussion
|Out
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|Back
|Questionable
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bears vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bears Season Insights
- The Bears have been sputtering on defense, ranking fourth-worst with 384.2 total yards allowed per game. They have been more effective on offense, posting 334.4 total yards per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Bears have been struggling on defense, ranking third-worst with 31.4 points surrendered per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 23.0 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- The Bears' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 286.0 passing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 17th with 203.6 passing yards per contest.
- Chicago ranks ninth in the NFL with 130.8 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 11th with 98.2 rushing yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- With four forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (20th in NFL) this season, the Bears rank 24th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-3)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-160), Bears (+135)
- Total: 43.5 points
