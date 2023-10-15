Cole Kmet was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Seeking Kmet's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Kmet has been targeted 29 times and has 23 catches for 231 yards (10 per reception) and three TDs, plus two carries for one yard.

Cole Kmet Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bears.

Bears vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kmet 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 29 23 231 102 3 10

Kmet Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1

