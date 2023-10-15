Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 6, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Moore's stat line reveals 27 receptions for a team-high 531 yards and five scores. He posts 106.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 34 times.

Moore vs. the Vikings

Moore vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Vikings yield 240 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Vikings have scored nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Vikings' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of five games this season, Moore has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has been targeted on 34 of his team's 152 passing attempts this season (22.4% target share).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 15.6 yards per target (first in NFL).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 38.5% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Moore (three red zone targets) has been targeted 15.0% of the time in the red zone (20 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 8 REC / 230 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 8 REC / 131 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

