With the Chicago Bears playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is D.J. Moore a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 531 yards receiving (106.2 per game) lead the Bears. He has 27 receptions on 34 targets and five TDs.

In three of five games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3

